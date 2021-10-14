Hometown Heroes - Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles

50/50 Thursdays
By John Bridges
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was suspended last year, but the Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles’ annual Coats for Kids drive is back for 2021.

“A lot of coats are donated, but the monies that we raise, like 15,000 dollars two years ago, we give that to 10 charities here in the Lake Area,” said Joel Davidson, past president of the club. “That supports the children and mothers and fathers of children.”

They weren’t able to do it last year because of the pandemic, but the Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles is holding its’ 33rd Coats for Kids Drive. You can donate any coat, new or old. This year, Runte Lake Cleaners on Ryan St. is donating its dry cleaning services.

“We are fortunate that we go this opportunity,” said Sam Ayaz of Runte Lake. “When they came up with the project, we say why not? That’s definitely what we want to do. Give back to community. And do for our community whatever we can do best.”

The coat drive is not just for kids.

“Everybody asks me if it’s just for children,” laughs Davidson. “I kind of say there’s children bigger than me. So don’t make a judgement on whether the jacket is usable or if it won’t fit a child. Bring it it. Their parents could use coats.”

Proceeds go to ten local charities who help children.

“That’s our future,” said Ayaz. “Kids are out future. They’re going to lift our community up, lifting Lake Charles up. We need to take care of them first. That’s the basic idea.”

Kiwanis members will also be collecting coats until November 19 at several area schools as well as Runte Lake, Black Tie, Mid City and Munro’s cleaners. The “Coats for Kids Spooktacular” is Friday, October 29, 2021 at Crying Eagle Brewing on McNeese St. Admission is free with the donation of any coat.

