FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front arriving on Friday, Fall weather returns for the weekend

A muggy start with temperatures in the mid 70's to start (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Not much change with the forecast for our Thursday as temperatures remain warm with plenty of moisture in place setting us up for a muggy afternoon, but unlike our Wednesday a few more showers will be in play. The chances of rain remain in the forecast through Friday as well with a cold front approaching from the west but this will help to set us up with Fall weather heading into the weekend.

Rain not a big issue but a few isolated showers can't be ruled out (KPLC)

Making your way out the door this morning temperatures are ranging from the lower 70′s for areas north of I_10 to middle 70′s for areas south and expect these temperatures to hold pretty steady as cloud cover continues to move into the area. While we are dry so far to start the day expect a few isolated to scattered showers to develop through the morning and afternoon and while they will remain light in nature you’ll need to grab the rain jacket. Some sunshine will mix in at times throughout the day and that will help to warm us back into the middle 80′s once again but overall we will see a little less sun than the last few days. Changes are on the way as we head into Friday with the much anticipated cold front arriving bringing a few showers and storms before a shot of cooler weather.

Not too bad to cut the grass especially into the weekend (KPLC)

Looking at Friday temperatures won’t change a whole lot as the front doesn’t look to push in until the afternoon so expect middle 80′s for highs with a mixture of clouds and sun for the first half of the day. A few showers can’t be ruled out through the first half of the morning before the front arrives for the afternoon and as it pushes through a few storms will be possible especially with the heating of the day. Cooler weather will quickly race in behind the front and you’ll notice the drier weather steeping out the door on Saturday morning with lows falling back into the upper 50′s to near 60. Cool and crisp starts will be the pattern for a few days as some lows on Sunday and morning are in the lower 50′s with a few rural areas to the north flirting with the upper 40′s. Afternoons will be picture perfect as we see plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 70′s. Any outdoor plans will be just fine and if you are thinking about heading to “This is Homefest” the weather won’t be of any issue.

High pressure builds overhead keeping us quiet into the weekend (KPLC)

Dry weather looks to stick around to start next week as well with moisture slowly building Tuesday and into the middle of the week as winds turn back out of the south and our next system begins to approach. The one good news is that models are picking up on another cool down behind the front for next week and that will keep the pleasant weather around for a little while longer. Thankfully these fronts also mean the tropics are quiet with no issues in the Gulf or Caribbean over the coming days. An area of interest north of the Dominican Republic is lifting north and east and will be of no threat and only has a 10% chance of developing. Lets get through the next two days and then focus on perfect weather into the weekend.

Quiet across the Gulf and Caribbean over the next 5 days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

