First Alert Forecast: Cold front arrives Friday with noticeably cooler air!

By Wade Hampton
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thursday was a warm and muggy day with temperatures topping out in the upper 80s and heat indices reaching the low to mid 90s! Rain looks unlikely overnight, but we may see some patchy fog by daylight Friday morning. Temperatures will gradually fall overnight with lows Thursday morning reaching the low to mid 70s.

First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

The cold front will arrive late Friday and could also bring scattered showers and storms. But the bigger story is the change in weather behind the front, this will likely bring some fall-feeling air into SWLA! Most of the day will be warm and muggy with breezy southerly winds. But once the front moves through the wind will shift to the northwest and likely be windy with gusts in excess of 20 mph.

By the weekend we will see lows in the 50s and highs only reaching the mid to upper 70s under abundant sunshine! This will be a very nice weekend for anything outdoors! Some of the models do show clouds returning by Sunday, but no rain from those clouds. If clouds do arrive that would keep the afternoon highs cooler. Inland areas will likely reach the 40s for morning lows Sunday and Monday!

First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Next week will see the fall-like weather continue, though with gradual warming each day. Rain looks unlikely through at least the middle of next week. We will see another cold front by the end of next week, but that is a week away and still subject to change.

The tropics are quiet close to home with no threats to SWLA likely through next week.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

