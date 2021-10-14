50/50 Thursdays
FEMA GRANTS $4.5 MILLION TO LAKE CHARLES

By Madison Glaser
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana Congressmen announced a four and a half million dollar recovery package for disaster relief.

“This is money the city has already paid out whether it be for debris cleanup or payroll. In this case, we received a $2.8 obligation from FEMA for reimbursement for public safety for the 30 days in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura,” said Mayor Nic Hunter.

But Mayor Hunter wants to remind citizens this is only the beginning.

“We are still fighting for dollars for housing and for additional help for the community and that should come through supplemental disaster aid. Again the earliest numbers that we’ve received are insufficient but they are better than nothing,” Hunter said.

In addition to the money allocated to the City of Lake Charles, one electric company is also receiving funding.

“It was poles knocked down, wire knocked down, trees and wire, transformers and other equipment that was lost during the storm that came down and we had to repair,” said Southwest Louisiana Electric Membership Corporation Communications Coordinator Mary Laurent.

SLEMCO Communications Coordinator Mary Laurent said two point two million dollars will go towards repairs to the area’s electrical grid.

“If they’ve approved it for one parish, that they’re soon going to be approving it to other parish’s too which is very good because that protects our ratepayers and our customers so that FEMA can go ahead and qualify all of that and pay for it, it protects our ratepayers,” Laurent said.

Although the money has been approved by Louisiana Lawmakers, there are several channels the money must go through before it reaches the hands of local officials.

