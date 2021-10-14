50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

FDA grants priority review for COVID antibody treatment

By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new medicine to treat COVID-19 could be on the way.

The U.S. government is starting to review Regeneron’s COVID-19 monoclonal antibody cocktail for full approval.

The drug maker said the Food and Drug Administration has accepted its priority review application. The treatment currently has emergency use authorization.

Regeneron wants full approval to treat patients infected with the virus who are not in the hospital.

The FDA has given the company a target action date of April 13, but it is planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the drug before then.

Regeneron says it is also planning to submit another application later this year that focuses on the treatment of hospitalized patients.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
According to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye, an 18 wheeler was hit by another vehicle, and...
Both directions of I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge shut down following 18-wheeler fire

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve...
Bannon defies Jan. 6 panel’s subpoena, risks contempt charge
FILE - In this April 29, 2016, file photo Pope Francis shakes hands with Vice President Joe...
Biden to meet with Pope Francis to discuss COVID-19, climate
Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Four women...
Norway’s bow-and-arrow killings seen as ‘act of terror’
State police say Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday at a drug rehab facility in Orlando,...
Murdaugh charged with taking insurance money in maid’s death
Surveillance video shows a smuggler carrying a 7-year-old child from El Salvador over a...
Smuggler lowers 7-year-old girl over border wall, abandons her