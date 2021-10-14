Cowboys preparing for SLC rivalry game with NSU

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a restful off week, the Cowboys are working to turn things around now in week 6. After a 1-4 start to the season, the Pokes enter this week getting ready to face a familiar opponent in the Northwestern State Demons.

“A conference rivalry game one that dates back to 1951 nearly 50 years of competing,” said head coach Frank Wilson. “We look forward to it. We’re seeking our first conference win which is a big deal for us. Hopefully, this opportunity puts us in a position to be able to achieve that against a quality team.”

The Cowboys will have to take advantage of this opportunity without a big part of their offense. Leading rusher Stephon Huderson is out after suffering a hamstring injury in the Pokes’ week five game against Southeastern.

Next man up? Deonta McMahon.

“Get the running game going the passing game going. All three phases just grind it out,” said McMahon. “My initial thought was, oh yeah it’s time to get it. I was excited just to be back on the field as a starter for one and just show what I can do and use my talent.”

To go along with McMahon’s talent, the offense also gets back left tackle Romello Tarver who went down in week two against LSU. He’ll be charged with opening up holes for McMahon and protecting Orgeron’s blindside to help keep the passing game going.

Last time out, that passing game was led by receiver Mason Pierce as he totaled three touchdowns. Scoring early and often remains a goal.

“We’re going to try to start off fast. Coach is putting us in the best position to come out early and then we just have to execute as players so it’s going to be fun,” Pierce said. “We’re just going to have to come out early start swinging and never let off the gas. We’ve seen them before so we’re kind of use to their tendencies. They might switch it up a little bit, but we’ve been watching film and everything coach put us in a good position to get us prepared so we’re going to give them our best shot.”

In their last meeting in the spring, the McNeese defense forced two turnovers and recorded four sacks.

“Oh yeah we’re going to put pressure on them most definitely,” said Darius Daniels. “The more pressure we get on them the less time they’re going to have to throw the ball and the more pressure we get, more interceptions.”

Now the Pokes may not have all their bullets healthy for this week, but coach Wilson and his team are hoping the experience they have against the Demons will come in handy as they look to get their second win of the season and their first win overall in Southland conference play.

