Bargain hunting event returns to Allen Parish

Map of bargain hunting locations.
Map of bargain hunting locations.(Allen Parish Tourist Commission)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Re-Thunk Junk Flea Market Trail is returning to Allen Parish this weekend, beginning Friday, Oct. 15.

Several flea market locations will be open Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. along the 60-mile trail, says the Allen Parish Tourist Commission.

Shoppers can visit the following locations:

· 1234 Ward Line Rd., Kinder

· 710 Third Ave., Kinder

· 413 First Ave., Kinder

· 1285 Hwy 165, Kinder

· 8904 Hwy 165, Oberlin

· 2440 Hwy 165, Oakdale

· Corner of Hwy 10 and Tenth Street, Oakdale

· 205 S Tenth Street, Oakdale

· Mission to Exchange, Main Street, Elizabeth.

Shoppers can look out for more yard sales and garage sales along the trail, says the Allen Parish Tourist Commission.

