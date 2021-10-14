50/50 Thursdays
Additional $4.5 million in hurricane recovery money available to SW La.

University Subdivision in October 2020, after Hurricane Laura.
University Subdivision in October 2020, after Hurricane Laura.(Google Earth)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA is awarding an additional $4.5 million for hurricane recovery efforts in Southwest Louisiana, according to state legislators.

Congressman Clay Higgins and Sen. John Kennedy said the money is to be distributed as such:

  • $2,282,144.81 to the City of Lake Charles for emergency protective measures to secure public safety, rescue storm victims and protect property in response to Hurricane Laura. The reimbursement is made at a 100% federal cost-share.
  • $2,225,691.95 to the Southwest Louisiana Electric Membership Corp. (SLEMCO) for repairs to the electric generation and distribution facilities in response to Hurricane Delta. The reimbursement is made at a 75% federal cost-share.

