41-year-old Kinder man killed in two-vehicle crash in Allen Parish

Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - A 41-year-old Kinder man was killed in an early-morning two-vehicle crash in Allen Parish, authorities said.

Casey Randall Reeves was killed when the scooter he was riding was struck from behind by a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck around 4:30 a.m. on La. 26, about two miles east of La. 377, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, spokesman for Troop D.

Senegal said the 1989 Yamaha Razz scooter Reeves was operating was not equipped with lights. Reeves and the scooter were traveling west on La. 26.

Reeves was ejected from the scooter and was pronounced dead at the scene, Senegal said. The driver of the Dodge was properly restrained and uninjured.

A toxicology sample was obtained from the driver of the Dodge and submitted for analysis, Senegal said. The crash remains under investigation.

