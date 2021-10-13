50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Trial underway for man accused of taking two children hostage in 2012

Kendal Runnels, 42, is accused of taking two children hostage during a standoff on McNabb...
Kendal Runnels, 42, is accused of taking two children hostage during a standoff on McNabb Street in 2012 is standing trial in Calcasieu court. Runnels is charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of illegal use of a weapon.(Calcasieu Correctional Center)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man accused of taking two children hostage during a standoff in 2012 is standing trial in Calcasieu court.

Kendal Runnels, 42, is charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of illegal use of a weapon.

Prosecutors allege Runnels discharged a gun in the house with the children during a standoff with police on McNabb Street on Aug. 21, 2012.  Prosecutors say Runnels first put his girlfriend and her three children in a closet, then, after they all went outside, brought two of the children back into the house while their mother and sibling were outside.

The jury saw pictures of the gun and bullet holes and saw video of Runnels surrendering four hours after the disturbance started.

The prosecutor says Runnels had taken drugs.

The defense told jurors that Runnels believed he was protecting the children and suggested they will have reasonable doubt about whether Runnels should be found guilty.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

According to the IRS, the new location is now open at 2829 4th Ave., and free parking is...
IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center moves to new Lake Charles location
Garden Brothers Nuclear Circus will hold 10 shows from Thursday through Sunday at the Prien...
Circus at Prien Lake Mall beginning Thursday
According to Sasol, it began its largest capital project of this fiscal year last week with the...
Sasol begins turnaround at Lake Charles Chemical Complex East Plant
COVID-19 in SWLA: Oct. 13, 2021