Trial underway for man accused of taking two children hostage in 2012

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man accused of taking two children hostage during a standoff in 2012 is standing trial in Calcasieu court.

Kendal Runnels, 42, is charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of illegal use of a weapon.

Prosecutors allege Runnels discharged a gun in the house with the children during a standoff with police on McNabb Street on Aug. 21, 2012. Prosecutors say Runnels first put his girlfriend and her three children in a closet, then, after they all went outside, brought two of the children back into the house while their mother and sibling were outside.

The jury saw pictures of the gun and bullet holes and saw video of Runnels surrendering four hours after the disturbance started.

The prosecutor says Runnels had taken drugs.

The defense told jurors that Runnels believed he was protecting the children and suggested they will have reasonable doubt about whether Runnels should be found guilty.

