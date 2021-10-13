50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 12, 2021

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 12, 2021.

Oprah Miurei Martinez Brooks, 25, Lake Charles: Domestica abuse battery.

Richard Celestine, 31, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; home invasion; domestic abuse battery: child endangerment; misdemeanor probation detainer.

William Early Johnson, 32, Houston, TX: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Marlon Chadwick Provost, 21, Houston, TX: Aggravated assault with a firearm; domestic abuse battery.

Bobby Gabriel Diaz, 41, Lafayette: Direct contempt of court (3 counts).

Keana Leshaun Waller, 39, Baton Rouge: Domestic abuse aggravated assault; simple escape.

Antonio Devon Hadnot, 30, Lake Charles: First-degree murder.

Jakolby Markel Green, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS.

Joshua James Marceaux, 34, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Corey Dee Sheaun Ledoux, 22, Sulphur: Stalking; aggravated assault; simple battery.

Devon Donte Thomas, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Robert Gregory Magee, 54, Sulphur: Operating while intoxicated: fourth offense (2 counts).

Brad Everett Moak, 35, DeQuincy: Operating while intoxicated: fourth offense.

Neiko Lamar Orphey, 31, Lake Charles: Prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Joseph Eugene McManus, 42, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court (2 counts).

Devin Ray Daigle, 23, Westlake: Direct contempt of court (2 counts); flight from an officer: aggravated flight from an officer; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency, dependency, or neglect; obstruction of justice; illegal carrying of weapons, 1st offense; illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Freda Marlene Courvelle, 58, Vinton: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

