Sasol begins turnaround at Lake Charles Chemical Complex East Plant

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Wednesday, Sasol announced it has begun an ethylene and steam turnaround at the Lake Charles Chemical Complex East Plant.

According to Sasol, it began its largest capital project of this fiscal year last week with the Lake Charles Chemical Complex East Plant ethylene and steam turnaround.

The turnaround will last until late November and will peak at approximately 400 additional workers per shift, according to Sasol.

“The ethylene and steam units are the heart of our operations in Lake Charles,” Vice President of Technical Services for Sasol Chemicals America André Bonton said. “This turnaround is not only part of Sasol’s strategy of manufacturing products safely, reliably, and cost competitively, it also is a symbol of Sasol’s commitment to the Southwest Louisiana region.”

Sasol said it selected Turner Industries, a veteran industry contractor with a strong local presence, as the main mechanical contractor for the turnaround. And Sasol said both companies are committed to hiring contractors from the Southwest Louisiana area.

“Like Sasol’s mega project, this turnaround will directly impact our company as well as other Louisiana-based companies,” Turner Industries Vice President Kirt Chaisson said. “In addition to our local hiring efforts, we also have over 200 local suppliers, subcontractors and vendors that will support this project. We view the benefits that will come from this turnaround as another component of our area’s recovery efforts.”

According to Sasol, a turnaround is a periodic, planned event where one or more production/processing units are temporarily removed from service.

Turnarounds are designed to be completed in the shortest amount of time possible to avoid an unnecessary loss in production, according to Sasol. Sasol said it is focused on executing the turnaround with zero safety, process or environmental incidents.

“Our team is focused on safety planning, hazard identification, as well as detailed communications and logistics planning to ensure the safety of our workforce and community,” Bonton said. “In addition, Sasol, Turner and all service providers working on the turnaround will adhere to Sasol’s COVID-19 workplace protocols, as aligned with CDC guidance.”

Sasol said residents near the Lake Charles Chemical Complex can expect higher traffic flow on Houston River Road from mid-October to late November.

Sasol said it is working with local agencies to ensure the higher volume in traffic is managed appropriately, and some flaring and noise may also occur.

If residents have questions about turnaround activities, Sasol said they can call their community information line at (337) 494-5301.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.