Safe Sleep Program gains national attention

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A local program has flipped the script with Louisiana’s history of high cases of infant deaths.

Now Southwest Louisiana has become a national leader in the prevention of tragedies.

“Accidental suffocation or being placed to sleep with Blankets or stuffed animals, or something that can ultimately cause an infant to suffocate on,” according to Chief Investigator for the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office Charlie Hunter.

These items are not commonly considered to be dangerous but to an infant, they could be life-threatening.

“There’s one thing in my career that will crush you and that’s having to do life-saving measures on an infant. Not only the fire departments, paramedics, and doctors, that’s the hardest thing in the world and if we can prevent one child, one one child, we have accomplished huge things,” said Chief of Houston River Fire Department Dean Lappe.

A trend the Southwest Louisiana Task Force Noticed in 2009 and knew they needed to make a change.

“We got together to review our monthly cases and what we saw was an overwhelming amount of infant deaths,” Hunter said.

A trend Chief Investigator for the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office Charlie Hunter said was mostly preventable.

“A large trend that we saw in those infant deaths is that a large majority of those deaths could’ve been preventable,” Hunter said.

Fast forward twelve years, the knowledge and awareness of the Safe Sleep Program are now being shared nationwide.

“Since we started the safe sleep task force we’ve actually seen a 66% decrease in infant deaths which is a tremendous amount. You’re talking about going from around 20 to 25 infant deaths a year to less than five and to think of all of those little infants whose lives are saved is just a true testament to our community,” Hunter said.

Anyone interested in taking the course is encouraged to call the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office at 337-477-7537

