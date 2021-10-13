50/50 Thursdays
Recovery efforts continue in SWLA

By Madison Glaser
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -It’s been over a year, but another group is focusing on Southwest Louisiana’s recovery from the storms of 2020.

Homes are still being put back together.

A common story for many in SWLA, being denied assistance from FEMA and have been living with a tarp on their roof since last August.

Now, a non-profit has stepped in to help.

The Episcopal Church in Western Louisiana has partnered with the Disaster Justice Network to do long-term recovery repairs in SWLA.

“We are doing a rebuild on her that was damaged during Hurricane Laura. What we are starting off with is the roof,” said Reverend James Harris.

The organization is made up of volunteers from all over the U.S..

“A network of volunteers and practitioners across the U.S. that was created after Laura to fill the gap between the lack of volunteers because of COVID in the area,” said volunteer Kala Yarnall.

Focused on the quality of repairs, the crews aim to rebuild homes stronger than before.

“We’re focusing a lot here on the roof, but when a house is gutted and the frame is open its the prime opportunity to be able to go in and tie the roof to the walls of the foundation and bring it up to the strength that you would get from a modern code that’s well enforced,” said Engineer Timothy Reinhold

With over 30 homes on their list who have received no or minimal assistance from FEMA, the relief group reminds people there is still help available.

“We’re trying to spread the word to everybody that these resilient building techniques. Something that is going to save the world of stress and despair and waiting for a recovery in the next storm because we know it’s coming,” said Disaster Coordinator Cynthia Roberston.

To apply, click here.

