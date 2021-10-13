Louisiana Workforce Program prepares inmates for life after prison

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Law enforcement defends a workforce program for Louisiana inmates after a D.O.C. inmate escaped a few weeks ago.

Desmond Louis was working at a Lake Charles restaurant as part of the Louisiana Workforce when he walked off the job site and later died in a shootout with police. But, many people stand by this program, and say it has helped many Louisiana inmates when they get out of prison.

Owner of Louisiana Workforce LLC, Paul Perkins, says the program has changed many lives, and helps Louisiana inmates transition from incarceration to life outside of prison.

Perkins says Louis was one bad apple among thousands of success stories.

”No doubt he made a terrible decision, because he had the opportunity to do well in life and for whatever reason he chose to do that,” Perkins said.

Perkins says he still doesn’t understand why Louis walked off the job site a few weeks ago, because the workforce program has been successful for so many others.

“For the most part I mean 90, 95% do a great job. They get out and they achieve and they do really well,” Perkins said.

Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford agrees that this program is helpful for many inmates.

“This program is so successful because it gives the inmates access to make their lives better; access to those kind of programs that they don’t have in a lot of other facilities,” Herford said.

Cody Sturrock was in the Workforce Program for the last 6 months of his sentence.

“They got me a job, they gave me structure, I got to come home with some money in my pocket because a lot of people come home with zero money, and they go right back to the same thing that put them there,” Sturrock said.

Sturrock adds that he was caught up in a bad crowd and didn’t realize the ramifications of his actions that put him in prison, until he began the Workforce program. He says he taught so many valuable lessons, that made him want to get out of prison and remain out of prison.

Since he got out of prison, he has continued working, gone to SOWELA and LSU to get his Bachelor’s degree, and is now attending Mcneese to get his Masters.

Sturrock says he has kept in touch with some of the people he met in the program, and that many of them are successful like he is.

The Southwest Louisiana Workforce program currently has over 600 inmates. Some of them are working at restaurants, plants, or other businesses.

They can also take different classes in the program, “Like AA, NA, anger management, life skills where they learn how to balance check books and resumes, and of course GEDs,” Perkins said.

Herford said this program has helped inmates get and keep jobs, start a savings account, and ultimately stay out of the prison system.

“If you look at the recidivism rate, and their employability after they’ve been through the program, and the life skills that they’ve been given while they were there.”

“I mean it’s just a great, beneficial program for not only the inmates, but also the community,” Herford said.

When inmates are nearing the end of their sentences, they can apply to be part of the workforce, and local businesses can also apply to have Workforce members work for them.

The inmates stay at the Phelps Corrections Facility in DeQuincy, and are bussed to and from work each day.

When the program began, the recidivism rate was about 50% and it is currently down to about 17%.

