50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Louisiana state trooper arrested, accused of striking and killing pedestrian while intoxicated in August

Louisiana State Trooper Patrick Bell was arrested for intoxication manslaughter on Oct. 13,...
Louisiana State Trooper Patrick Bell was arrested for intoxication manslaughter on Oct. 13, 2021, in connection with a fatal accident in Jasper County, Texas, on Aug. 29, 2021, in which a pedestrian was struck and killed, according to Louisiana State Police. Bell was off-duty at the time of the accident, and had been on workers' compensation leave since 2017, according to state police officials.(Beauregard Parish Jail)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Louisiana state trooper accused of striking and killing a pedestrian with his vehicle in Jasper County, Texas in August has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter, according to Louisiana State Police.

Patrick Bell, 45, of Merryville, was off-duty at the time of the incident and had been on workers’ compensation leave since 2017, according to information from Sgt. James Anderson, Troop D spokesman. All law enforcement property had already been recovered by the department, Anderson said.

Prior to the workers’ compensation leave, Bell had been assigned to patrol at Troop D since 2001, according to Anderson.

Anderson said the crash investigation conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety revealed that on Aug. 29, 2021, Bell was driving a 2018 GMC Sierra west on Texas State Highway 63. As Bell continued west, the vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a pedestrian on the shoulder, according to Anderson.

Anderson said the pedestrian was killed as a result of the crash, and a toxicology sample was obtained from Bell shortly after the crash.

Texas authorities recently received the results of the toxicology sample, which indicated Bell was over the legal limit for intoxication, according to Anderson.

The Texas Department of Public Safety obtained an arrest warrant for Bell Wednesday, accusing him of intoxication manslaughter.

Bell was arrested without incident Wednesday afternoon and booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail awaiting extradition to Texas.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

According to the IRS, the new location is now open at 2829 4th Ave., and free parking is...
IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center moves to new Lake Charles location
Kendal Runnels, 42, is accused of taking two children hostage during a standoff on McNabb...
Trial underway for man accused of taking two children hostage in 2012
Garden Brothers Nuclear Circus will hold 10 shows from Thursday through Sunday at the Prien...
Circus at Prien Lake Mall beginning Thursday
According to Sasol, it began its largest capital project of this fiscal year last week with the...
Sasol begins turnaround at Lake Charles Chemical Complex East Plant