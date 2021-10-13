IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center moves to new Lake Charles location

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Wednesday, the Internal Revenue Service announced the Taxpayer Assistance Center in Lake Charles has a new location.

According to the IRS, the new location is now open at 2829 4th Ave., and free parking is available at the new location.

The IRS said the center operates by appointment.

To schedule an appointment at the Lake Charles TAC, weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., call 844-545-5640, according to the IRS.

The IRS said the fastest and easiest way for taxpayers to get the help they need is through and to find more information is through their website, IRS.gov.

For additional information on available services, click HERE.

