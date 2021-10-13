FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Muggy afternoon with some sunshine, cooler weather arrives into the weekend

Plenty of sunshine help to warm us into the middle to upper 80's (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sunshine with humidity has been the common theme for the last several afternoons and for our Wednesday the pattern doesn’t change, the one key difference will be the lower rain chances throughout the day as showers look to stay to our west. All eyes remain on the cold front heading into Friday as it brings a few showers and storms before a bigger cool down heading into the weekend.

Our warm and muggy start continues this morning with many areas in the middle 70′s feeling a little warmer than that at times, but once we add some sunshine our temperatures will rise quickly through the afternoon. The good news is that the rain jacket can be left in the car for much of the day as rain won’t be as much of an issue as we are sitting in between systems with the cold front still well to the west. With the help of sunshine temperatures will quickly warm into the lower to middle 80′s by lunchtime and eventually back into the upper 80′s as you make your way home from work and school. Humidity will continue to be an issue as well making it feel more like the middle 90′s through early afternoon so if you are working outdoors make sure to drink plenty of water to help stay hydrated. Changes are on the way as the next cold front is still set to move through on our Friday.

We just have to get through the next 3 days and then we can focus on drier and cooler weather heading into the weekend and giving any outdoor plans the perfect weather to enjoy. For Thursday and Friday not much change is expected with highs staying steady in the middle 80′s with a few areas reaching the upper 80′s at times with a stray shower possible late Thursday. The chance for a few showers and storms goes up heading into Friday with the arrival of the front but even with the front rain chances remain isolated with a better chance of storms remaining north of Southwest Louisiana. A noticeable change in the pattern arrives starting Saturday morning as lows go from the lower and middle 70′s to low 60′s and even a few upper 50′s for Saturday morning. The afternoons will be pleasant as well with highs remaining anywhere from 10-15 degrees cool than Friday with middle 70′s for both Saturday and Sunday.

The cooler and drier pattern looks to stick around for a couple days with our morning starting even cooler Sunday and Monday morning with lows back into the lower 50′s for many areas. Enjoy the cooler weather as it will feel more like Fall once again before a slow warm up returns by the middle of next week. Rain chances will remain low through the weekend and the early part of next week before the next system approaches by mid-week bringing a few showers and storms with some warmer days. As for the tropics things remain quiet in the Gulf and Caribbean with not much change expected over the next 5 days. A system to the north of the Dominican Republic has a low chance of forming with a 105 chance. Lets make it through the next few days then we can turn our attention to quiet and cool weather for the weekend!

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

