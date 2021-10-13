50/50 Thursdays
Circus at Prien Lake Mall beginning Thursday

Garden Brothers Nuclear Circus will hold 10 shows from Thursday through Sunday at the Prien...
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Garden Brothers Nuclear Circus will hold 10 shows from Thursday through Sunday at the Prien Lake Mall.

Billed as the “World’s Largest Circus Under The Big Top,” the three-ring circus features more than 60 performers, according to its website.

Tickets can be purchased HERE.

There are two performances Thursday, two Friday, and three on both Saturday and Sunday.

  • Thursday, Oct. 14 - 4:30 p.m. & 7:30pm
  • Friday, Oct. 15 - 4:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 16 - 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 17 - 1 p.m., 4 p.m. & 7 p.m.

