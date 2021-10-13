Circus at Prien Lake Mall beginning Thursday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Garden Brothers Nuclear Circus will hold 10 shows from Thursday through Sunday at the Prien Lake Mall.

Billed as the “World’s Largest Circus Under The Big Top,” the three-ring circus features more than 60 performers, according to its website.

Tickets can be purchased HERE.

There are two performances Thursday, two Friday, and three on both Saturday and Sunday.

Thursday, Oct. 14 - 4:30 p.m. & 7:30pm

Friday, Oct. 15 - 4:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16 - 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 17 - 1 p.m., 4 p.m. & 7 p.m.

