50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Boil advisory issued for parts of Longville

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Longville, LA (KPLC) - According to Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish, a boil advisory is being issued for parts of Longville.

The district says the areas are as follows:

  • Residents between 396 and 1731 Longville Road
  • All residents on Burnett Road
  • All residents on Ragle Road
  • All residents on Whittington Road
  • All residents on Rougeou Road
  • All residents on Bill Smith Road

For more information, call 337-725-3000.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

Jacob Brown
Former state trooper Jacob Brown arraigned on civil rights charge
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 12, 2021
The warm and muggy pattern continues to end the week before cooler weather arrives for weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Muggy afternoon with some sunshine, cooler weather arrives into the weekend
Now, Southwest Louisiana has become a national leader in the prevention of those tragedies.
Calcasieu Safe Sleep Task Force gains national attention