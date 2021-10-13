Boil advisory issued for parts of Longville
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Longville, LA (KPLC) - According to Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish, a boil advisory is being issued for parts of Longville.
The district says the areas are as follows:
- Residents between 396 and 1731 Longville Road
- All residents on Burnett Road
- All residents on Ragle Road
- All residents on Whittington Road
- All residents on Rougeou Road
- All residents on Bill Smith Road
For more information, call 337-725-3000.
