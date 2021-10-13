Boil advisory issued for parts of Longville

Longville, LA (KPLC) - According to Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish, a boil advisory is being issued for parts of Longville.

The district says the areas are as follows:

Residents between 396 and 1731 Longville Road

All residents on Burnett Road

All residents on Ragle Road

All residents on Whittington Road

All residents on Rougeou Road

All residents on Bill Smith Road

For more information, call 337-725-3000.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.