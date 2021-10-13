50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

All-American corner Eli Ricks to miss remainder of season

Elias Ricks of the LSU Tigers during a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin...
Elias Ricks of the LSU Tigers during a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on December 12, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida.(Gus Stark | Gus Stark)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Tigers were dealt another blow on Wednesday, Oct. 13 during coach Ed Orgeron’s weekly SEC Teleconference he announced that All-American cornerback Eli Ricks will miss the remainder of the season.

Ricks, injured his shoulder during the Kentucky game and his family decided to have an operation on it to get it fixed Coach O stated. It’s a nagging injury that kept on coming back.

Through six games Ricks has 11 tackles, two passes defended and an interception.

The Tigers are already without one All-American cornerback in Derek Stingley Jr. and it is unclear if he will return this season. On Monday, Oct. 11 Coach Orgeron announced that star receiver Kayshon Boutte will miss the season as well.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7)
Ground game leads No. 16 Kentucky past LSU, 42-21
McNeese falls to Southeastern 38-35
Cowboys second half surge not enough to overcome Southeastern
Cowboys making adjustments ahead of their rivalry game against SLU
Cowboys make adjustments before their rivalry game against Southeastern #McNeese 9.29.21
Cowboys return to "The Hole" in week 5 vs Southeastern
Cowboys return to "The Hole" against Southeastern in Week 5 #McNeese
Sports betting delayed due to Hurricane Ida
Sports betting delayed due to Hurricane Ida