Visitation announced for former Assistant US attorney Larry Regan
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Larry Regan, a former US Assistant Attorney and a former Calcasieu Assistant District Attorney, died Saturday at age 76.
A Vietnam veteran, Regan also served as an Assistant Attorney General for the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.
A visitation service will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Private funeral and burial services will be held on Thursday.
Regan is survived by his wife, Carolyn Diane Regan, daughter Heather Regan White and son-in-law Alastair White of Sulphur, and daughter Rachel Regan Miseles and son-in-law Kelly Miseles of Lake Charles, and his grandchildren.
Read his obituary HERE.
