Two men arrested following investigation into double homicide on General Patton Street, authorities say

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two men have been arrested following an investigation into a double homicide on General Patton Street Saturday, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were dispatched to the 2700 block of General Patton Street at 1:22 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, to investigate a double homicide, according to Lake Charles Police Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel.

Upon their arrival at the scene, officers discovered two deceased males who appeared to have suffered from gunshot wounds, according to Fondel.

The victims have been identified as Rudiy Elisandro Pinto-Arita, 40, and Marcio Antonio Pinto-Arita, 35, according to Fondel.

Fondel said through their investigation, detectives learned the two victims were brothers who were natives of Honduras, according to Fondel.

Through their interviews, detectives learned a suspected narcotics transaction was involved in these homicides, according to Fondel.

Using results obtained through lab studies of evidence collected by Lake Charles Police Department Evidence Officers at the scene and processed by the Southwest Louisiana Crime Laboratory, detectives were able to secure an arrest warrant for Antonio Devon Hadnot, 30, of Lake Charles, according to Fondel.

Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department SWAT Team located Hadnot at a residence in the 4200 block of Luke Powers Road at approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, according to Fondel.

Hadnot was arrested and taken into custody without incident, according to Fondel.

Fondel said Hadnot is accused of two counts of first-degree murder. Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $1.2 million total on both counts, according to Fondel.

Fondel said earlier in the investigation, Saturday, October 9, Marvin Antonio Portillo Cobos, 35, of Honduras, was arrested and accused of failure to report the commission of certain felonies. Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $25,000, according to Fondel.

The Lake Charles Police Department said the investigation remains ongoing and is asking anyone with additional information is to call 337-491-1311.

