SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 11, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 11, 2021.

Kurt Lindsey Cezair, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of firearms by a felon.

Samantha Michelle Johnson, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; second offense DWI; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle.

Christian Lee Johnson, 20, Fort Polk: Federal detainer.

Timothy Michael Hebert, 56, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Charles Lacy Franklin, 43, Merritt Island, FL: Trespassing.

Devin Chance Whitaker, 27, Kinder: Possession of a firearm by a felon.

Billy Wayne Whatley, 59, Sulphur: Resisting an officer by violence; mischief.

Emanuel Joseph Edwards, 62, Salem, NC: Contempt of court; instate detainer.

Moses Jeffrey Lee, 39, Sulphur: Parole detainer.

