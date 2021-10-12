50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 11, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 11, 2021.

Kurt Lindsey Cezair, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of firearms by a felon.

Samantha Michelle Johnson, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; second offense DWI; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle.

Christian Lee Johnson, 20, Fort Polk: Federal detainer.

Timothy Michael Hebert, 56, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Charles Lacy Franklin, 43, Merritt Island, FL: Trespassing.

Devin Chance Whitaker, 27, Kinder: Possession of a firearm by a felon.

Billy Wayne Whatley, 59, Sulphur: Resisting an officer by violence; mischief.

Emanuel Joseph Edwards, 62, Salem, NC: Contempt of court; instate detainer.

Moses Jeffrey Lee, 39, Sulphur: Parole detainer.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

Highs reach the middle to upper 80's once again
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and muggy afternoon, changes arrive by late week with a cold front
Water's Edge food giveaway
Food for seniors program returns Oct. 15
Hobo Hotel Full
Hobo Hotel holds multiple fundraisers after lack of space, need for supplies
Barn fire on Houston River Road
Barn fire on Houston River Road