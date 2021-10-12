Sheriff’s Office looking for pickup truck involved in hit-and-run in Gillis

Gillis, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a truck involved in a hit-and-run on Oct. 1 in Gillis.

The accident happened around 7 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, at the intersection of Topsy and Welcome roads, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office.

The truck is described as burgundy or maroon-colored with a chrome bumper, Vincent said. It will have damage to the front passenger side bumper as well as the front passenger side quarter panel.

The pickup truck was traveling south on Welcome Road when it ran a stop sign and struck an SUV traveling east on Topsy Road, Vincent said. The SUV - carrying a driver and three young passengers - overturned and struck a stop sign, traveled across Cryer Road, then came to rest upside down in a ditch. The driver of the SUV and the three passengers suffered minor injuries.

The pickup truck fled the scene, heading eastbound on Topsy Road, Vincent said.

Vincent asked anyone with information about the incident to call 491-3605. Sgts. Bryan Alexander and Casey Steech are the lead investigators.

