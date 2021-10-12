50/50 Thursdays
Saints sign kicker Brian Johnson; release Cody Parkey from injured reserve

By Sean Fazende
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The kicker shuffle continues for the Saints. According to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network, the Saints are signing kicker Brian Johnson off the Bears practice squad to their active roster.

This comes as Cody Parkey was released with an injury settlement off injured reserve after suffering a groin injury Sunday.

By adding Johnson to the active roster, he must stay there for three weeks. Saints kicker Wil Lutz remains on injured reserve with no definitive timeline on when he’ll return to the club.

Last week, Parkey missed two extra points. Parkey replaced Aldrick Rosas, who was cut after the Saints week three loss to the Giants.

