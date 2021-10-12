50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Rapper Tyga arrested in domestic violence investigation

Tyga poses prior to the Off White fashion collection during Women's fashion week Fall/Winter...
Tyga poses prior to the Off White fashion collection during Women's fashion week Fall/Winter 2020/21 presented in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.(Vianney Le Caer | Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper Tyga was arrested in a felony domestic violence investigation Tuesday, authorities said.

Tyga, 31, whose legal name is Michael Stevenson, was booked after a Tuesday incident in Hollywood, Los Angeles police said.

He was released after posting $50,000 bond, jail records showed.

The arrest came after 22-year-old fashion designer Camaryn Swanson, his ex-girlfriend, posted images online of her face with a black eye.

“I’ve been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I’m not hiding it,” Swanson said in an Instagram story.

An email seeking comment from a representative for Tyga was not immediately returned.

The rapper was also previously in relationships with reality TV stars Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

This Wednesday, June 18, 2014 file photo shows VUSE Digital Vapor Cigarette packaging during a...
FDA authorizes first e-cigarettes, cites benefit for smokers
Larry Regan
Visitation announced for former Assistant US attorney Larry Regan
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Warm and humid for a few more days, cooler weather arrives this weekend!
FILE - In this May 6, 2018 file photo, actor William Shatner takes questions from reporters...
To oldly go: Shatner, 90, inspires with real-life space trip