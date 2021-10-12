The off week was not just for rest and recovery for McNeese as the Cowboys prepare for Northwestern State

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese Football is coming off their bye this week and Pokes Coach Frank Wilson said it came at a good time for his team to recover but also to fix key mistakes. More Specifically, the Cowboys have been prone to slow starts on offense and have been lake luster on third downs this season on both sides of the ball. over the bye, Wilson and his staff analyzed exactly what the problem was in an attempt to fix it.

“We did it by down and distance. What’s happening on P (possession) and 10 or on First and 10,” Wilson said. “What’s happening on those base-down situations and what’s happening on those third-down situations and so for us, it’s been on third down early on in the game, both offensively and defensively. Offensively not extending drives and defensively not getting off the field in third-down situations and so we took the back end of last week and on Sunday to really reflect on that and so a Thursday practice for us was dedicated to that third and short and third and medium and third and long and extra-long and then we came back and refined it and did it again.”

Now, the bye week is over and it’s time to get back to business for the Cowboys. The Pokes are currently 1-4 overall and 0-2 in Southland Conference play as they travel to take on Northwestern this Saturday. McNeese won their last meeting with the Demons 21-7 and much like the Cowboys, Northwestern hasn’t been able to find much success this season as well as they too are 1-4 overall but their lone win coming against in-conference foe Houston Baptist. Coach Frank Wilson says despite their recent struggles the Demons are a tough and experienced team.

“It will be a hard-fought game,” Wilson said. They are a team that always plays every conference opponent well. they have some of the same carry over. Same quarterback same running back same kickoff returner who had a big return against us last year. Same all-conference guys at the linebacker position and some talent in the back end and so we are familiar with one another.”

