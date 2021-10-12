50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

McNeese homecoming parade set for Oct. 21

Homecoming float for the Student Art Association at McNeese. (Source: McNeese State University)
Homecoming float for the Student Art Association at McNeese. (Source: McNeese State University)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese State University homecoming parade is scheduled to roll down Ryan St. at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21.

This year’s theme is “Rowdy Rocking Through the Decades.”

The deadline for community entries in the parade is 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18. The Entry fee is $50 per unit.

To register, go to www.mcneese.edu/homecoming.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

Boil advisory lifted for Oberlin
Sunrise Interviews: Changes coming to SOWELA
Sunrise Interviews: Changes coming to SOWELA
Boil advisory lifted in Creole
FILE - This Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, shows damage of a partial collapse at the Hard Rock...
Two years later: Hard Rock collapse