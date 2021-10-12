McNeese homecoming parade set for Oct. 21

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese State University homecoming parade is scheduled to roll down Ryan St. at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21.

This year’s theme is “Rowdy Rocking Through the Decades.”

The deadline for community entries in the parade is 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18. The Entry fee is $50 per unit.

To register, go to www.mcneese.edu/homecoming.

