50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Ja’Marr Chase continues to make history with Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs downfield after a catch but the play...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs downfield after a catch but the play was ruled down on contact during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)(Zach Bolinger | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI. (WAFB) - Former star LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase continues to make history with the Cincinnati Bengals and on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, Chase had his best game so far as a pro.

Chase finished with 159 yards receiving on six catches and a touchdown in their overtime loss to the Packers. With the touchdown catch against Green Bay, Chase became just the second player in NFL history age 21-years-old or younger with at least 400 yards receiving and five touchdowns in their first five games in the league. The other to accomplish that feat was Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss.

With the current 17-game NFL schedule, Chase is currently on pace for 78 catches, 1,550 yards and 17 touchdowns. So far, Chase has 456 yards and five touchdowns.

RELATED: Joe Burrow out of hospital, expected to be fine for Lions game, Coach Taylor says

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

Report: Saints add kicker.
Report: Saints sign kicker Brian Johnson; place Cody Parkey on injured reserve
Kicker Cody Parkey (2) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York...
REPORT: Saints kicker Cody Parkey placed on IR
McNeese Cowboys
The off week was not just for rest and recovery for McNeese as the Cowboys prepare for Northwestern State
DeRidder at Leesville named week seven TDL Game of the Week
DeRidder at Leesville named week seven TDL Game of the Week