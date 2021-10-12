‘Horse posse’ returns to Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff announced the return of the “horse posse” as they made their debut at the Beauregard fair last week.

Six new four-legged deputies have been added to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“One of the things that I decided when I was elected sheriff was I wanted to bring the horse posse back,” Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford said.

Herford said he’s unsure why they ever stopped in the first place, but it was something he really wanted to bring back into the community.

“You have to have a unique horse to do this now…” Sheriff Deputy Danny Reeves said.

Reeves has spend the past few months training his horse, Nick, to get him ready for duty.

“We go in the woods like across from my house over here - if we ever have to go into a search and rescue type situation,” Reeves said. “You have to have a horse where he’ll cross creeks, jump logs, go under branches, and situations like that.”

Reeves adds that the six of the horse-deputy duos also trained together when getting the horses used to the sounds of sirens and keeping them calm around others.

Though the mounted patrol represent great tradition in law enforcement, the horses serve as important part of the team.

“It’s going to be neat to have them, because they’re so versatile for, like I said, search and rescue missions is their primary operation,” Herford said. “But they do great with crowd control for larger events, and they definitely have a unique perspective from the vantage point that they have being kind of elevated over the crowds.”

The horses are spread out throughout the parish making sure there’s coverage in the rural areas in case of a search and rescue event.

Sheriff Herford adds that the horses have already made their first arrest on their second night of duty, last week.

“I’m just glad Sheriff Herford decided to bring it back, and I know he’s excited Our team members are excited, seems like the people in the parish are excited,” Reeves said. “So, I’m glad to be a part of it, be a part of the sheriff’s office.”

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office Horse Posse. (KPLC)

