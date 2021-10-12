Hobo Hotel holds multiple fundraisers after lack of space, need for supplies

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Hobo Hotel has seen a big increase in cats coming into their shelter this past year. They are at full capacity right now, but don’t want to turn down any cats in need.

They are now looking for donations, and holding multiple fundraisers to help the furry friends in the Hobo Hotel.

The Hobo Hotel is the only non-kill shelter in the area, so they don’t want to turn down any cats that come into the shelter. They also are a non-profit organization that runs solely on volunteers and donations.

Volunteer Janet Smith says they are having cats dropped off at the shelter weekly.

“We have right now over 100 cats in the shelter.. and before it’s been maybe 60 or 70,” Smith said.

This increase is largely due to the pandemic, hurricanes and floods that effected the area.

“People losing their homes, their cats have been out when people have to leave, their cats have gotten pregnant and the cycle continues,” Smith said.

The Hobo Hotel is now at full capacity.

“We hate to say no, but sometimes we really have to because we have no place, *literally* no place to put them,” Smith said.

Keeping all of those cats in the shelter can get expensive quickly.

“We’re non-profit, we’re all volunteer, so financially, we can’t, we’re doing the best we can,” Smith said.

When a cat is dropped off, they are taken to the vet to care for any problems they have, or receive any shots they need.

Even with a discounted vet bill from a generous lake area vet, those bills are not cheap.

The vet bills combined with utilities to keep the Hobo Hotel running and comfortable for the animals, food, blankets, toys and treats can run a toll without fundraisers and donations.

They were not able to do many fundraisers during the pandemic, so they are trying to make up for that now.

They are holding multiple fundraisers and events this month, which is National Cat Month.

On October 14th, they are teaming up with Pizza Artista in Lake Charles for a fundraiser. If you make a purchase at the restaurant on that day and mention “Hobo Hotel,” 25% of your sale will be donated directly to the shelter.

Pizza Artists is located at 420-A Prien Lake Rd., in the mall.

On October 29th from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., the Hobo Hotel is holding a cookout. They are offering grilled burgers, hot dogs, chips and dessert at the shelter.

Tickets for the cookout are $7 for each meal and can be purchased until October 16th at the Hobo Hotel.

They are also selling Fall and Halloween items at their “boo-tique” in the shelter, where proceeds will also go to the animals. They are selling home décor, candles, hand towels and more.

Finally this month, they are working with the Calcasieu Parish Libraries for the “Hobo Hotel Blanket Project.”

People who register will be given a DIY blanket kit with all of the materials and instructions to create a blanket for a cat in need.

You can register for the project on the Calcasieu Parish Library website until October 25th. After creating the blanket, you will have until November 17th to drop it back off at the library, where they will donate all of the blankets to the Hobo Hotel.

The Hobo Hotel is also always looking for people to foster or adopt the cats that they take in. They are currently looking for people to foster the small kittens that are dropped off.

“I’ve done it, I think I’ve had 15 so far and it is so rewarding,” Smith said.

They are also looking for people to adopt or foster some of the older cats at the facility, that may not do as well as the younger ones.

“They come here for example and it’s like they die of a broken heart. They die of depression, they don’t wanna eat, their liver shuts down, it’s just one of the saddest things,” Smith said.

The Hobo Hotel is the only non-kill shelter in the area, so even at full-capacity, they will work to find a place for any cat.

“No matter what, they’ll have a home with us,” Smith said.

