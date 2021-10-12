50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Food for seniors program returns Oct. 15

Water's Edge food giveaway
Water's Edge food giveaway((Source: KPLC))
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and Catholic Charities’ “Food for Seniors” program returns this Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.

The program provides nutritional food boxes filled with non-perishable goods and healthy foods.

If you want to apply for the program you can call (800) 522-3333 extension 9666 to register or call 337-721-4020 for information.

Here is a list of the program’s distribution sites:

  • Allen P. August Multi-Purpose Annex - 2000 Moeling St.
  • Carver Courts - 1409 St. Mary Dr.
  • Golden Arms - 1481 Third St.
  • Moss Bluff VFW Post #7321 - Intersection of 2668 US 171 and Joe Miller Road
  • St. Henry Catholic Church Community Center - 1021 8th St.
  • Sulphur Senior Center - 1325 E. Napoleon St.
  • Vinton Pentecostal Church - 1805 West St.
  • Bell City/Hayes Fire Station - 8141 Galley Road
  • Chateau Du Lac - 333 Mill St.
  • DeQuincy Fire Station - 300 N. Holly St.
  • Iowa Community Center - 207 W. U.S. 90
  • Westlake Senior Center - 2001 Jones St.
  • Starks VFW Post #4759 - 4402 LA 12
  • Tower Oaks - 222 Louie St.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

Highs reach the middle to upper 80's once again
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and muggy afternoon, changes arrive by late week with a cold front
Hobo Hotel Full
Hobo Hotel holds multiple fundraisers after lack of space, need for supplies
Barn fire on Houston River Road
Barn fire on Houston River Road
Barn fire on Houston River Road
Barn fire on Houston River Road