Food for seniors program returns Oct. 15
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and Catholic Charities’ “Food for Seniors” program returns this Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
The program provides nutritional food boxes filled with non-perishable goods and healthy foods.
If you want to apply for the program you can call (800) 522-3333 extension 9666 to register or call 337-721-4020 for information.
Here is a list of the program’s distribution sites:
- Allen P. August Multi-Purpose Annex - 2000 Moeling St.
- Carver Courts - 1409 St. Mary Dr.
- Golden Arms - 1481 Third St.
- Moss Bluff VFW Post #7321 - Intersection of 2668 US 171 and Joe Miller Road
- St. Henry Catholic Church Community Center - 1021 8th St.
- Sulphur Senior Center - 1325 E. Napoleon St.
- Vinton Pentecostal Church - 1805 West St.
- Bell City/Hayes Fire Station - 8141 Galley Road
- Chateau Du Lac - 333 Mill St.
- DeQuincy Fire Station - 300 N. Holly St.
- Iowa Community Center - 207 W. U.S. 90
- Westlake Senior Center - 2001 Jones St.
- Starks VFW Post #4759 - 4402 LA 12
- Tower Oaks - 222 Louie St.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.