Food for seniors program returns Oct. 15

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and Catholic Charities’ “Food for Seniors” program returns this Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.

The program provides nutritional food boxes filled with non-perishable goods and healthy foods.

If you want to apply for the program you can call (800) 522-3333 extension 9666 to register or call 337-721-4020 for information.

Here is a list of the program’s distribution sites:

Allen P. August Multi-Purpose Annex - 2000 Moeling St.

Carver Courts - 1409 St. Mary Dr.

Golden Arms - 1481 Third St.

Moss Bluff VFW Post #7321 - Intersection of 2668 US 171 and Joe Miller Road

St. Henry Catholic Church Community Center - 1021 8th St.

Sulphur Senior Center - 1325 E. Napoleon St.

Vinton Pentecostal Church - 1805 West St.

Bell City/Hayes Fire Station - 8141 Galley Road

Chateau Du Lac - 333 Mill St.

DeQuincy Fire Station - 300 N. Holly St.

Iowa Community Center - 207 W. U.S. 90

Westlake Senior Center - 2001 Jones St.

Starks VFW Post #4759 - 4402 LA 12

Tower Oaks - 222 Louie St.

