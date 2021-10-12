FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and muggy afternoon, changes arrive by late week with a cold front

You'll need to grab the extra large cup of coffee to start your Tuesday (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After the morning showers and storms for our Monday morning the sunshine returned and helped many warm into the middle to upper 80′s throughout the afternoon. Expect a similar start to our Tuesday as we are tracking a few showers along the coastline lifting to the north with a boundary, which will transition to a partly cloudy afternoon with a warm and muggy afternoon.

Stepping out the door this morning you may need to grab the rain jacket or umbrella as a few locations are seeing some heavier downpours passing through, but the rain isn’t widespread as it remains fairly isolated as it lifts to the north. Our winds remain out of the south and that is allowing plenty of moisture to fill into the region and helping temperatures remain well above average with many in the middle 70′s with a few lower 70′s sprinkled into the mix for northern areas. The gray and gloomy start will give way through the afternoon as sunshine filters into the region and will help to warm us into the middle to upper 80′s with it feeling much warmer thanks to the moisture in place. Areas north of I-10 will hang onto the cloud cover and showers a little while longer with many areas beginning to see improvements after lunchtime with plenty of sunshine to end the day. For those working outdoors make sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated with the mugginess around.

The pattern we currently in won’t change a whole lot through the middle to end of our week as we are awaiting the arrival of a cold front by Friday, which is drop our temperatures and rain chances by the weekend. Highs for Wednesday and the rest of the week stay in the middle to upper 80′s with a mixture of clouds and sun throughout the day. We do get a little break from the shower and storm activity on our Wednesday before a few isolated storms return to the forecast for Thursday with the best chance of rain coming with the front Friday. Looking at any end of the week plans it doesn’t look to be a washout any set day, but you’ll want to keep an eye to the sky through Friday evening and into the first part of the overnight.

You’ll definitely like the forecast for the weekend and feel the difference as you step out the door beginning Saturday as lows start in the lower 60′s for the area with middle to upper 70′s for our highs with a mix of clouds and sun. Drier air moves in behind the front and will keep us dry through the weekend as high pressure builds overhead so any outdoor activities or plans will be just fine. The cooler weather sticks around into next week with lows overnight back into the middle 50′s a few evenings and highs much closer to average in the upper 70′s to low 80′s. As for the tropics we still have two areas to watch in the Caribbean and Central Atlantic, but neither have a high chance of forming or moving into the Gulf. For now we just have to dodge a few raindrops and stay cool before nicer weather moves in for the weekend.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

