First Alert Forecast: Warm and humid for a few more days, cooler weather arrives this weekend!

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As expected, Monday’s cold front lifted back north across SWLA Tuesday and this produced a few isolated showers in the morning. But we are done with rain for this evening, it will remain warm and muggy too. Temperatures will only drop to the low to mid 70s by Wednesday morning and likely near or above 80 at the coast!

Wednesday and Thursday will be warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s. The humidity will be noticeable and heat indices will likely reach the low 90s! I am putting a slight 20% chance of rain in the forecast each day, but rain is likely to be pretty limited at best.

A second cold front will arrive Friday and could also bring scattered showers and storms. But the bigger story is the change in weather behind the front, this will likely bring some fall-feeling air into SWLA!

By the weekend we will see lows in the 50s and highs only reaching the mid to upper 70s under abundant sunshine! This will be a very nice weekend for anything outdoors!

Next week is likely to see the fall-like weather continue, though with gradual warming each day. Rain looks unlikely through at least the middle of next week. We may see another cold front by the end of next week, but that is 10 days out and very much subject to change.

The tropics are quiet close to home with no threats to SWLA likely through next week.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

