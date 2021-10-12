50/50 Thursdays
Doctor calls Sulphur woman's battle with COVID-19 a 'miracle'

By Jade Moreau
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur woman is back home after what one doctor calls a “miracle,” following her fight with COVID-19.

”The more I was there, the more hope I got knowing that it was going to be okay,” Coleman said. “I never gave up, but then I don’t,” Bonnie Coleman said.

A miracle is what doctors are calling Coleman after her two-week battle with COVID-19.

“I started getting very tired, very lethargic, sleeping a lot,” Coleman said. “I knew something was going on, so I went and got tested and I was positive.”

One of Coleman’s doctors explains her condition quickly deteriorated.

“She needed to go to the ICU, she ended up getting intubated, she had to be seen by our whole team - including our intensivist,” Dr. Shane Lee said.

“And of course my family was freaking out, because most people don’t come home from that,” Coleman said.

Coleman is a four-time cancer survivor and is still in treatment for her most recent diagnosis, which automatically puts her at a higher risk.

“To be at her age, to have had cancer multiple times, to come in and get intubated and actually get off and recover... In my mind, that was no doubt a miracle in her case,” Dr. Lee said.

Coleman said the Lord and her Cajun Saint Charlene Richard were on her side.

“So, she’s known for all of her miracles. I have been praying to her forever, and I feel like that’s why I am still around. And that’s why I came out of this COVID,” Coleman said. “The Lord is not finished with me yet, but neither is she.”

