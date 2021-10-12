DeRidder at Leesville named week seven TDL Game of the Week

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Touchdown Live Game of the Week is headed to DeRidder for the Battle of the Hooper trophy between the Dragons and Leesville Wampus Cats. This marks the third time in the last five seasons that 7Sports has showcased the rivalry with the 2017 and 2019 meetings being our Game of the Week as well.

The Wampus Cats have one of the toughest home field advantages in the area and are 2-0 in the “WampaDome” this season. However, the Dragons are undefeated on the road, picking up wins over Jennings, Marksville and Buckeye. Similar to 2019, Caleb Gallashaw has carried the load in the Leesville backfield rushing for 777 yards on 88 carries for seven touchdowns.

Both Leesville and DeRidder enter the rivalry match up at 4-2 on the year and are coming off big wins over Bolton and Buckeye respectively. The Dragons are running back Ronnie Crosby who ran for 200 yards on 2carries for three touchdowns.

Touchdown Live comes your way every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m. and can be viewed online on the KPLC app, at kplctv.com and the KPLC 7 News Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.