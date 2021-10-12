Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: Oct. 12, 2021

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - According to the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health, 64 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new COVID-19 deaths are being reported in Region 5.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated account for 85% of COVID-19 cases from September 23 to September 29 and 82% of COVID-19 deaths from September 23 to September 29.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

The LDH updated vaccination data on Oct. 11.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 1,129 new cases.

· 34 new deaths.

· 506 patients hospitalized (19 fewer than previous update).

· 83% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 46 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 64 new cases.

· 6 new deaths (1 new death in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 41 patients hospitalized (4 fewer than previous update).

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 54 new cases.

· 3 new deaths. CORRECTION: Oct. 11 update had 3 new deaths for Calcasieu, there were actually 0 new deaths, according to the LDH.

· 37 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 1 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 26 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 4 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 5 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 36 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 6 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 7 active cases among inmates.

· 35 active cases among staff members.

