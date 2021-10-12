Calcasieu accepting Section 8 housing applications through Thursday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Some Lake Charles residents were among those who drove to DeQuincy Monday to line up to apply for Section 8 housing.

The need for affordable housing reached crisis proportions in the aftermath of the hurricanes.

Tuesday, for the first time in four years, Calcasieu Parish began adding names to their Section 8 waiting list.

People started lining up at 6 a.m. and when the doors opened at 8 a.m., the line wrapped around the building, a church in DeQuincy. But the process moves quickly so no one had to wait long.

Some here have been homeless since the hurricanes and are anxious to get housing help.

Geary Jackson is staying with a friend.

“Waitin’ on a FEMA trailer, never got one, so I’m living with someone else. so, I came to DeQuincy to try to get a jump on things because I’ve been homeless for a while,” he said.

Plus, he has no car, is disabled and says he’s not tech savvy.

“I don’t do the internet and email and all that so if it’s not by phone, I don’t know what’s happening,” said Jackson.

22-year-old Gabby Glass has a job but says she has not found a place she can afford.

“I looked when I first came back and rent was like sky high and I’m like, ‘I can’t afford that at all.’” said Glass.

Section 8 helps pay the rent for low income people who are eligible.

Calcasieu Housing Inspector James DeBlanc urges property owners to consider participating in section 8.

“You’re helping somebody directly. there’s no middleman. there’s you and your tenant. We’ll be paying the rent, but you can have direct contact with someone, changing someone’s life, literally overnight.”

Though landlords may get less rent than market value DeBlanc says the renters tend to be good tenants who stay longer. 133 people have signed up so far.

Tuesday through Thursday they take applications at the Allen August Annex at 2000 Moeling Street in Lake Charles.

It’s from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and until noon Wednesday and Thursday.

Applicants are asked to wear a mask to enter the building.

For more information on signing up for Section 8 check the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury web site

