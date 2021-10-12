Boil advisory issued for parts of DeRidder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Monday, the City of DeRidder announced a precautionary boil advisory for those in the vicinity of High School Drive, the Rainbow Forest area and on Line Drive.

Per the City of DeRidder:

Water service has been restored and pressure is building for customers in the vicinity of High School Drive, the Rainbow Forest area and on Line Drive in the city. However, until further notice, a precautionary boil advisory is in effect for those residents who experienced water pressure loss. (See map in this post)

It is recommended that these customers/consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

