Barn fire on Houston River Road

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Houston River Fire Department were dispatched around 2:30 morning to a barn swallowed by flames.

Houston River Fire Department responded to the call with assistance from Ward 6 Fire Department, Sulphur Fire Department, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Acadian Ambulance.

“My reaction was that we needed to establish water supply quickly and start getting water on this thing as fast as we could, as in the adjacent side of the building there was some pretty expensive farming machinery in there,” said Houston River Fire Department Chief Dean Lappe.

As Fire Chief Dean Lappe explains the extra help was needed to contain the flames.

“We’re short-handed all of our volunteers throughout Calcasieu Parish are short-handed. This is why we have the auto aid with Ward 6 is just basically for their manpower,” Lappe said.

With the fire hydrant stationed over a half-mile away, they ran tankers back and forth to suppress the fire.

“As it comes in it dropped hose from the road all the way down that long driveway back to where engine one was setting then another fire truck comes in and ties into that hose and pumps water down that long driveway into this truck and then this truck supplies the fire,” Lappe said.

We did speak to the family and they said they are happy that no one was injured and their items can be replaced.

