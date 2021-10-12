566 people sign up for Section 8 housing Tuesday in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -A line went from the building’s entrance all around the parking lot and back to the driveway where cars enter.

They are people who hope to qualify for help paying for a place to live.

Valentine Hardy says she arrived at 5:30 in the morning to get in line and was the 28th person to be served.

“It’s been a rough life for everybody because of the storms, the hurricanes and stuff like that. And it’s a lot of people who have been homeless like myself. So, I’m really thankful these people are opening up the list to give us homes,” said Hardy.

David Benoit says he’s disabled since he had a stroke and now needs help.

“I was employed but my stroke happened, and I went to live with my sister, but since the hurricane, she put me out to take her own children in,” said Benoit.

And Delisa Gauthier says as the single mother of four children, she can’t pay the going rate.

“I don’t have a thousand dollars to be giving somebody every month, like no,” said Gauthier.

Eighty year-old Theresa Richard has a home and is an advocate for the neighborhood.

“I see people crying. I see people begging for help to hurry up and get service. People are coming all day long. People need housing,” she said.

Richard says one-bedroom apartments are needed for senior citizens. She says her goal is to help the community.

The chance to get on the waiting list today ended at 3 p.m. Tuesday, but continues from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday and Thursday at the Allen P. August Multipurpose Annex at 2000 Moeling Street in Lake Charles.

