Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people were shot inside Meek’s Lounge and Bistro early Sunday morning, according to information from authorities.
The Lake Charles Police Department received a report of a shooting in the 400 block of W. Prien Lake Road at 12:09 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum. Both people shot sustained non-life-threatening injuries, he said.
Keenum asked anyone with information to contact Sgt. Jeff Atkinson at 337-491-1311.
