50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 10, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 10, 2021.

Yoshua Edward Buckley, 30, Lake Charles: Harassment; contempt of court; aggravated burglary; false imprisonment while armed with a dangerous weapon.

Fernando Razo, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Shanequa Rochelle Arvie, 25, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; violations of protective orders; possession of marijuana.

Earnest James Minniefield, 41, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.

Jerry Don Trimm II, 37, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Brandon Joseph Lebouef, 34, Vinton: Child endangerment; resisting a police officer with force.

Kurt Lindsey Cezair, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Ricky Sean Goins, 35, Moss Bluff: Contempt of court (2 charges); strangulation; second-degree rape.

Samantha Michelle Johnson, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; second offense DWI; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

Some heavy downpours possible through the morning
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few storms with this mornings front, warm and muggy into mid-week
Passenger killed in Beauregard Parish crash
Halloween events in SWLA
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper