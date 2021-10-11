SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 10, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 10, 2021.

Yoshua Edward Buckley, 30, Lake Charles: Harassment; contempt of court; aggravated burglary; false imprisonment while armed with a dangerous weapon.

Fernando Razo, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Shanequa Rochelle Arvie, 25, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; violations of protective orders; possession of marijuana.

Earnest James Minniefield, 41, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.

Jerry Don Trimm II, 37, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Brandon Joseph Lebouef, 34, Vinton: Child endangerment; resisting a police officer with force.

Kurt Lindsey Cezair, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Ricky Sean Goins, 35, Moss Bluff: Contempt of court (2 charges); strangulation; second-degree rape.

Samantha Michelle Johnson, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; second offense DWI; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.

