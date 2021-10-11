SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 10, 2021
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 10, 2021.
Yoshua Edward Buckley, 30, Lake Charles: Harassment; contempt of court; aggravated burglary; false imprisonment while armed with a dangerous weapon.
Fernando Razo, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Shanequa Rochelle Arvie, 25, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; violations of protective orders; possession of marijuana.
Earnest James Minniefield, 41, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.
Jerry Don Trimm II, 37, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Brandon Joseph Lebouef, 34, Vinton: Child endangerment; resisting a police officer with force.
Kurt Lindsey Cezair, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a felon.
Ricky Sean Goins, 35, Moss Bluff: Contempt of court (2 charges); strangulation; second-degree rape.
Samantha Michelle Johnson, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; second offense DWI; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
