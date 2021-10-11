50/50 Thursdays
LSP schedules news conference on trooper ambush killing

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police will hold a news conference to provide updates on the investigation into the ambush killing of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert.

It will start at noon.

WAFB will stream the event LIVE on-air, online, on the app, and on Facebook.

