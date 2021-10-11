First Alert Forecast: Slight chance of rain this week, cooler weather arrives this weekend!

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As expected, a cold front arrived Monday and brought some rain to SWLA during the morning hours, but the rain is tapering off now and little rain is expected this afternoon into the evening. Temperatures are not going to change with this front as it will be dissipating as it moves over our area.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Tuesday through Thursday will be warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s. The humidity will be noticeable and heat indices will likely reach the low 90s! I am putting a slight 20% chance of rain in the forecast each day, but rain is likely to be pretty limited at best.

A second cold front will arrive Friday and could also bring scattered showers and storms. But the bigger story is the change in weather behind the front, this will likely bring some fall-feeling air into SWLA!

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

By the weekend we will likely see lows in the 50s and highs that may struggle to reach 80 degrees under abundant sunshine! Of course we will continue to fine tune that forecast as we get closer to the weekend. This will be a very nice weekend for anything outdoors!

Next week is likely to see the fall-like weather continue, though with gradual warming each day. Rain looks unlikely through at least the middle of next week.

The tropics are quiet close to home with no threats to SWLA likely through next week.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.