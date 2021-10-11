Escaped inmate arrested in Jennings

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - An inmate has been arrested after escaping custody while at the Jennings American Legion Hospital, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff Office.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says deputies received word that Bryan Wayne Vincent, 34, had escaped custody around 4:03 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2021.

He says Vincent escaped the hospital after the transport deputy assigned to him removed Vincent’s handcuffs for an x-ray.

Deputies were able to set up a perimeter around the hospital and surrounding blocks. Vincent was later found hiding under a home on Williams St. and complied when ordered out.

Vincent was taken into custody without further incident and returned to the parish jail. He has since been additionally charged with escape and resisting by flight.

He was originally booked into the parish jail on Oct. 1 for outstanding warrants, resisting an officer, and escape.

