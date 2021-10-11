50/50 Thursdays
Calcasieu Parish Public Library to host StoryWalks throughout October

The library says the programs are free and open to the public.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Public Library says it will be hosting three separate StoryWalks around the parish throughout October.

The library says the programs are free and open to the public. No registration is needed, and StoryWalks will be available during normal operating hours, according to the library.

The library says the programs are set for the following:

  • October 11 - 22 at Pinederosa Park, located at 2901 Westwood Rd. in Westlake. Participants can read Cat’s Colors by Airlie Anderson.
  • October 4 - 7 and October 11 - 15 at the Hayes Park located behind the Hayes library at 7709 Perier St. Participants can read The Bugliest Bug by Carol Diggory Shields.
  • October 25 – 29 at the Moss Bluff Library, located at 261 Parish Road. Participants can read Mouse’s First Halloween by Lauren Thompson.

For more information, click HERE.

