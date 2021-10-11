50/50 Thursdays
“Boo-tastic Bash” announced for Oct. 31

(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is partnering with Prien Lake Mall to provide a safe Halloween experience for the entire family on Sunday, October 31.

The “BOO-tastic Bash” will feature a mall-wide trick-or-treat, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Children are invited to come in costume to scour the mall and its retailers for candy, while supplies last.

The City’s Recreation and Parks Department will provide Harvest Fest games, including bounce houses.

“Partnerships between public and private agencies have provided us with the opportunity to put a new spin on some old events and these Halloween festivities are no different,” said Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter. “We are excited to partner with the Prien Lake Mall once again, especially after the challenges our community has faced, to combine our efforts to provide a safe, festive location for community members to get out and enjoy Halloween.”

The events will all take place at Prien Lake Mall on 496 E. Prien Lake Road and are free and open to the public to attend.

The Prien Lake Mall will follow all CDC and State mask mandates regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Toy weapons will not be allowed.

The City recommends that trick or treat activities end at 8 p.m. that evening. Parents are asked to have their children home by 8:30 p.m. unless they are attending a supervised function sponsored by other parents or civic organizations.

