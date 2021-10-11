50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office seeking whereabouts of man with several warrants

During an investigation after a welfare concern call involving Rachard Shillow, he learned of...
During an investigation after a welfare concern call involving Rachard Shillow, he learned of the call and never returned, according to the sheriff’s office.(BPSO)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office says it is currently seeking the whereabouts of a man with several warrants.

During an investigation after a welfare concern call involving Rachard Shillow, he learned of the call and never returned, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the result from the investigation led to warrants for Shillow’s arrest for the following:

· Possession of CDS Schedule I w/intent to distribute

· Possession of CDS Schedule II w/intent to distribute

· Possession of stolen firearm

· Possession of stolen firearm in the presence of CDS

· Possession of CDS in the presence of a minor

· Possession of drug paraphernalia

· Illegal possession of firearms by a convicted felon

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about Shillow’s whereabouts to contact the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-463-3281, Crime Stoppers Hotline at 337-462-8918/833-404-1372, or to submit a tip through beauregardparishsheriff.org. Anonymous tips may also be texted to 888777 by typing TIP BPSO then the tip information.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

Kageionna Butler, 21, had additionally been charged with the death of her infant, along with...
UPDATE: Lafourche Parish mother additionally charged with the death of infant daughter
The library says the programs are free and open to the public.
Calcasieu Parish Public Library to host StoryWalks throughout October
COVID-19 in SWLA: Oct. 11, 2021
Louisiana State Police leader Col. Lamar Davis speaks to reporters amid a widening federal...
LSP plans to implement new procedures after trooper ambush killing