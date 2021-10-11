Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office seeking whereabouts of man with several warrants

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office says it is currently seeking the whereabouts of a man with several warrants.

During an investigation after a welfare concern call involving Rachard Shillow, he learned of the call and never returned, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the result from the investigation led to warrants for Shillow’s arrest for the following:

· Possession of CDS Schedule I w/intent to distribute

· Possession of CDS Schedule II w/intent to distribute

· Possession of stolen firearm

· Possession of stolen firearm in the presence of CDS

· Possession of CDS in the presence of a minor

· Possession of drug paraphernalia

· Illegal possession of firearms by a convicted felon

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about Shillow’s whereabouts to contact the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-463-3281, Crime Stoppers Hotline at 337-462-8918/833-404-1372, or to submit a tip through beauregardparishsheriff.org. Anonymous tips may also be texted to 888777 by typing TIP BPSO then the tip information.

